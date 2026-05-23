Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,615 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $10,774,000. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 0.5% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $289.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.11 and a fifty-two week high of $307.96. The business's 50 day moving average price is $294.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,037.12. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $338.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $323.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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