Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,180 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS increased its holdings in NetApp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 2,100 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in NetApp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,559 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O'callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $117,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,112.86. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,800. The trade was a 20.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,275 shares of company stock worth $347,650. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Trading Up 12.4%

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $139.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average of $106.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.69 and a 1-year high of $141.75.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 118.11% and a net margin of 18.07%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. NetApp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.310 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.920-8.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. NetApp's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut NetApp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetApp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on NetApp from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NetApp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.27.

View Our Latest Report on NTAP

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc NASDAQ: NTAP is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp's offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company's product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

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