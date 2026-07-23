Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL - Free Report) by 216.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,798 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Ecolab by 22.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ecolab by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,421 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $337.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ecolab from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ecolab from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Ecolab from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $324.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $267.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.15. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $243.15 and a one year high of $309.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Ecolab's payout ratio is 39.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michel D. Doukeris acquired 7,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $258.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,148,108. This trade represents a 1,345.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Darrell R. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total value of $2,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 32,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,712.37. This trade represents a 23.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,508. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

Further Reading

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