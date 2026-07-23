Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Sells 43,346 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP cut its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,520 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 43,346 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 0.4% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings in General Motors were worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,158,403 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,615,121,000 after acquiring an additional 835,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,242,381 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,802,668,000 after acquiring an additional 267,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,536,049 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,588,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,530 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $868,986,000 after purchasing an additional 748,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,225,518 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,059,668,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM posted Q2 EPS of $3.57 and revenue of $48.03 billion, both above Wall Street estimates, while adjusted EBIT jumped nearly 30% on strong truck and SUV demand.

GM posted Q2 EPS of $3.57 and revenue of $48.03 billion, both above Wall Street estimates, while adjusted EBIT jumped nearly 30% on strong truck and SUV demand. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook again, now guiding for adjusted EPS of $12 to $14 and higher EBIT, reinforcing confidence in earnings momentum.

The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook again, now guiding for adjusted EPS of $12 to $14 and higher EBIT, reinforcing confidence in earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, with JPMorgan lifting its price target on GM to $120 and keeping an overweight rating, adding fuel to the stock’s rally.

Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, with JPMorgan lifting its price target on GM to $120 and keeping an overweight rating, adding fuel to the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted GM’s strong cash flow and ongoing share repurchases, with the company having spent more than $4 billion on buybacks over the past year, which can support per-share earnings.

Coverage highlighted GM’s strong cash flow and ongoing share repurchases, with the company having spent more than $4 billion on buybacks over the past year, which can support per-share earnings. Neutral Sentiment: GM also announced new gas-powered Cadillac models and a push into defense-related opportunities, suggesting management is broadening growth avenues beyond EVs. Article: At GM, Trump's Second Term Means Big Trucks—and a Push Into the Defense Industry

GM also announced new gas-powered Cadillac models and a push into defense-related opportunities, suggesting management is broadening growth avenues beyond EVs. Neutral Sentiment: The company is still absorbing EV-related restructuring costs and faces tariff, labor, and broader auto-industry risks, which could limit upside if demand softens or costs rise.

The company is still absorbing EV-related restructuring costs and faces tariff, labor, and broader auto-industry risks, which could limit upside if demand softens or costs rise. Negative Sentiment: GM Korea labor unions are continuing partial strikes, adding a potential operational headwind. Article: GM Korea’s unionised workers continue partial strikes

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GM

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $8,445,238.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at $50,399,794.20. This trade represents a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $82.23 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average is $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.31. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. General Motors had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $48.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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