Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Sells 5,739 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.6% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Anthropic’s multi-year plan to deploy up to 2GW of AMD Instinct MI450 GPUs could become a major new revenue stream for AMD. AMD and Anthropic Sign Major Chips-and-Investment Deal

Anthropic’s multi-year plan to deploy up to 2GW of AMD Instinct MI450 GPUs could become a major new revenue stream for AMD. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s planned investment in Anthropic signals a deeper strategic alliance and could help the company win more AI infrastructure customers. AMD to invest up to $5 billion in Anthropic, WSJ Reports

AMD’s planned investment in Anthropic signals a deeper strategic alliance and could help the company win more AI infrastructure customers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are becoming more confident that the Anthropic deal can improve AMD’s long-term revenue outlook and help narrow the gap with Nvidia. AMD Stock Rises as Wells Fargo Gains ‘Further Confidence’ in Revenue after Anthropic Deal

Analysts are becoming more confident that the Anthropic deal can improve AMD’s long-term revenue outlook and help narrow the gap with Nvidia. Neutral Sentiment: AMD also remains in focus ahead of its Aug. 4 earnings report and upcoming AI event, keeping expectations elevated for more customer wins and product updates.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $552.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $508.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.22 and a 12-month high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

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