Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Sells 9,132 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP cut its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 9,132 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 548 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $157.78 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $151.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.48. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $95.19 and a 12 month high of $178.52. The company has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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