Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Takes $17.51 Million Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 157,189 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $17,514,000. Apollo Global Management makes up about 0.9% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,954,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 117.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,690 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $24,542,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $137.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $149.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO opened at $119.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.31%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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