Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Takes Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,632 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 464.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,470 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $42,632,000 after purchasing an additional 259,591 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of APH stock opened at $132.31 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.63.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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