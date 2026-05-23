Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 160,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,544,000. Cloudflare comprises approximately 1.6% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,407,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,389,167,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,964,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $850,792,000 after acquiring an additional 49,485 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $450,639,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,909,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $409,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 802.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,863,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $367,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Cloudflare

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare announced a collaboration with Anthropic to launch Cloudflare Environments for Claude Managed Agents , a move that strengthens its position in AI infrastructure and could open a new growth avenue for its platform. Cloudflare (NET) Stock Trades Up, Here Is Why

Cloudflare announced a collaboration with Anthropic to launch , a move that strengthens its position in AI infrastructure and could open a new growth avenue for its platform. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Cloudflare as a beneficiary of the AI and big-data buildout is supporting investor optimism and reinforcing the company’s long-term growth narrative. Why Cloudflare Russell 1000 Momentum Is Rising?

Coverage highlighting Cloudflare as a beneficiary of the AI and big-data buildout is supporting investor optimism and reinforcing the company’s long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: The latest earnings report was solid, with Cloudflare beating both EPS and revenue estimates, but investors are still balancing strong growth against ongoing losses and a premium valuation.

The latest earnings report was solid, with Cloudflare beating both EPS and revenue estimates, but investors are still balancing strong growth against ongoing losses and a premium valuation. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CEO Matthew Prince, CAO Janel Riley, and CFO Thomas J. Seifert may create some short-term caution, even though the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans and do not necessarily signal a change in outlook.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock opened at $216.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of -864.96 and a beta of 1.67. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.93 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is $207.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.35.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $639.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $236.68.

View Our Latest Report on NET

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.66, for a total transaction of $11,035,213.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 25,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,382,363. This represents a 67.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $3,571,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 908,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,230,342.76. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 655,550 shares of company stock worth $131,181,924 over the last 90 days. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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