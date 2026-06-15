MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 15,510 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,911 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $76,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in RTX by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of RTX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,315,021 shares of the company's stock worth $424,575,000 after buying an additional 53,045 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. Wealth Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation.

DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Source article

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Source article

RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Source article

Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Neutral Sentiment: RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts.

RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines about “RTX” relate to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX graphics products and Microsoft’s AI GPU support, which are unrelated to RTX Corporation and are unlikely to affect the stock directly.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $183.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.10. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $140.47 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $247.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. RTX's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's payout ratio is 54.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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