Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $942,542,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11,507.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,192,196 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $456,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,925 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,283,065 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $491,824,000 after purchasing an additional 627,066 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 576.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 708,083 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $271,429,000 after purchasing an additional 603,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,338,589 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $513,108,000 after purchasing an additional 570,712 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $410.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $408.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.04. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.36 and a 52 week high of $492.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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