Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,417 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,917 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 150,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $49,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,287.2% during the 1st quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 60,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $16,241,000 after buying an additional 55,695 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 34,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $30,238,162,000 after purchasing an additional 995,210 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $426.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $387.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $404.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.37. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $461.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 59.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Zacks Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. HSBC upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $447.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

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Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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