Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,532 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC's holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $30,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,242,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $259,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,873,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,114,168,000 after purchasing an additional 408,464 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,711,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 69,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,950,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $252.88 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $233.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $176.88 and a 1 year high of $256.49.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.39. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 21.41%.The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The PNC Financial Services Group's payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Key The PNC Financial Services Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $357,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,204,750.26. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Novosel sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total transaction of $411,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $710,664.11. This trade represents a 36.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,300 shares of company stock worth $10,694,574 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The PNC Financial Services Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The PNC Financial Services Group wasn't on the list.

While The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here