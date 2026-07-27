Modern Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 135.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,852,450,000 after buying an additional 265,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $939,808,000 after buying an additional 108,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after buying an additional 2,445,854 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,517,070 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $694,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $494.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $436.43 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $469.47. The firm has a market cap of $282.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,123,203.13. This represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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