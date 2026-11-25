Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD - Free Report) by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,024 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 365,739 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.00% of Modine Manufacturing worth $99,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 237 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,823 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 785 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company's stock.

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Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $131.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock's 50-day moving average is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average is $211.38. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.86. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52-week low of $87.84 and a 52-week high of $323.25.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.12). Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $994.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Modine Manufacturing's revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company is a global provider of thermal management solutions, serving markets that need to control heating, cooling and temperature-related performance. Founded in 1916 by Arthur B. Modine, the company is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin. Through its Climate Solutions business, Modine supplies heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment for commercial and industrial buildings, as well as cooling systems for data centers. Its offerings include chillers, heat exchangers and other equipment designed to manage indoor environments and remove heat from technology infrastructure.

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