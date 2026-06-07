Modus Advisors LLC Has $526,000 Stake in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,467 shares of the company's stock after selling 72,000 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC's holdings in Kenvue were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 141,056 shares of the company's stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,106,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,258,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,813,985 shares of the company's stock worth $48,541,000 after buying an additional 2,100,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 30,396 shares of the company's stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Kenvue Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $22.87.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Kenvue's payout ratio is presently 97.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kenvue news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Argus raised shares of Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.33.

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Kenvue Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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