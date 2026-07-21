Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,073 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,972 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,819,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,941 shares of the company's stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 768.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Evercore set a $110.00 price target on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $122.00 target price (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $124.42.

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Mohawk Industries Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $108.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.25. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.99 and a 1-year high of $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.77%.The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,875,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,596,492.04. This trade represents a 54.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,241,600. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 40,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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