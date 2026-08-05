Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK Stake Boosted by Amundi

Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 120.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,441 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 69,563 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.21% of Mohawk Industries worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,219,318 shares of the company's stock worth $316,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,831 shares of the company's stock worth $200,856,000 after buying an additional 39,556 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,347 shares of the company's stock worth $199,948,000 after acquiring an additional 251,012 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,186,400 shares of the company's stock worth $129,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,102,574 shares of the company's stock worth $120,513,000 after buying an additional 186,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Evercore set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $130.50.

Read Our Latest Report on MHK

Key Mohawk Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mohawk Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $155 and maintained a Buy rating, implying further upside from the current trading level. The revision reflects confidence in Mohawk’s earnings recovery and improving operating performance. Benzinga analyst note

implying further upside from the current trading level. The revision reflects confidence in Mohawk’s earnings recovery and improving operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Mohawk’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with adjusted EPS of $3.67 versus the $2.58 consensus estimate and revenue of $2.99 billion versus $2.79 billion expected. Pricing, productivity and product execution helped offset weak residential flooring markets. Mohawk’s Q2 earnings analysis

with adjusted EPS of $3.67 versus the $2.58 consensus estimate and revenue of $2.99 billion versus $2.79 billion expected. Pricing, productivity and product execution helped offset weak residential flooring markets. Positive Sentiment: The stock’s recent advance reflects visible margin progress, including productivity initiatives, pricing actions, restructuring benefits and stronger cash generation. These factors support the view that earnings may be recovering despite a challenging housing cycle. Why MHK has risen recently

including productivity initiatives, pricing actions, restructuring benefits and stronger cash generation. These factors support the view that earnings may be recovering despite a challenging housing cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Margin durability remains the key question. Investors want to see whether wider margins can persist without the same level of tariff-refund support, particularly as residential flooring demand remains subdued. Margin durability analysis

Investors want to see whether wider margins can persist without the same level of tariff-refund support, particularly as residential flooring demand remains subdued. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious at the current valuation. Wells Fargo raised its target to $125 with an Equal Weight rating, while Baird lifted its target to $132 but kept a Neutral rating; both targets remain below the recent share price. Benzinga analyst coverage

Wells Fargo raised its target to $125 with an Equal Weight rating, while Baird lifted its target to $132 but kept a Neutral rating; both targets remain below the recent share price. Negative Sentiment: Chief Accounting Officer David Lee Repp sold 225 shares for approximately $29,383, reducing his direct ownership by 11.19%. The relatively small transaction is a modest negative signal but does not materially change the company’s outlook. SEC insider transaction filing

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $136.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.59. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.99 and a fifty-two week high of $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 4.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,875,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,596,492.04. The trade was a 54.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $527,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,638,250. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 40,411 shares of company stock worth $4,489,703 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

Further Reading

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