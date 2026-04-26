Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK Stake Cut by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,252 shares of the company's stock after selling 58,351 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.16% of Mohawk Industries worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5,385.7% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $107.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $94.56 and a one year high of $143.13. The stock's fifty day moving average is $108.55 and its 200-day moving average is $113.78.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.43%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,658 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $595,165.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,514,942.65. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,246,336 over the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $130.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MHK

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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