Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK Stake Lessened by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,411 shares of the company's stock after selling 159,154 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.50% of Mohawk Industries worth $33,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,528,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 73.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,335 shares of the company's stock worth $200,922,000 after buying an additional 670,601 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 96.3% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 937,301 shares of the company's stock worth $120,837,000 after buying an additional 459,700 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $53,320,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $36,076,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts: Sign Up

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $107.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.99 and a 52 week high of $143.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.83.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $121.00 to $96.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and set a $122.00 target price (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $123.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHK

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $527,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,250. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,887 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $200,135.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,096,076.94. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,128. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mohawk Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mohawk Industries wasn't on the list.

While Mohawk Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here