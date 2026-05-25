Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,983 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,502,611. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $184.08 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a twelve month low of $121.06 and a twelve month high of $312.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.88.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $133.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $176.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MOH

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Molina Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Molina Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Molina Healthcare currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here