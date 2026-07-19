Momentum Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 11,131 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Momentum Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,131 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000. Lam Research comprises about 2.1% of Momentum Wealth Planning LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $94,846,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lam Research by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,686,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $787,593,000 after buying an additional 230,600 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $313.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $391.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore boosted their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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