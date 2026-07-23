Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires 300,000 Shares of ADT Inc. $ADT

Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,000 shares of the security and automation business's stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. ADT accounts for about 2.5% of Monashee Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ADT worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth $1,238,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $2,870,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ADT by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,906,341 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $88,030,000 after purchasing an additional 577,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,996,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ADT during the first quarter valued at about $1,480,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Stock Performance

NYSE:ADT opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.01. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ADT had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.12%.The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. ADT's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $7.50 price objective on ADT in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADT

Insider Activity at ADT

In related news, EVP Fawad Ahmad bought 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $50,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 302,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,040,754.50. The trade was a 2.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Miller purchased 3,625 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,048.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 55,984 shares in the company, valued at $386,849.44. The trade was a 6.92% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 54,855 shares of company stock worth $376,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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