Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in UL Solutions Inc. $ULS

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 130,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,252,000. UL Solutions makes up approximately 5.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of UL Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UL Solutions by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,740,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $531,567,000 after buying an additional 1,213,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UL Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $72,719,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in UL Solutions by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,548,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $534,738,000 after purchasing an additional 738,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in UL Solutions by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,942,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,394,000 after purchasing an additional 674,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in UL Solutions by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,137,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,594,000 after purchasing an additional 414,363 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on UL Solutions from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UL Solutions from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $100.00 target price on UL Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ULS

Insider Transactions at UL Solutions

In other news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 12,015 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $1,198,015.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,900,530.26. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $1,144,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 188,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,250.18. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,705 shares of company stock worth $6,288,800. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

ULS stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.63. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.71.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.50 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 11.24%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. UL Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions NYSE: ULS is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

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