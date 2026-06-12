Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $8,702,000. Insmed accounts for 4.9% of Monashee Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,076,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,668,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,524 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its stake in Insmed by 5.8% in the third quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 20,457,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,897,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,824 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Insmed by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,553,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,087,830,000 after purchasing an additional 74,994 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Insmed by 49.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $711,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,342 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $751,936,000 after purchasing an additional 539,625 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.50.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $242,379.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,603 shares in the company, valued at $10,084,128.81. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $245,857.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 69,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,016.14. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 160,482 shares of company stock valued at $24,438,193 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Insmed Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of INSM opened at $96.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm's 50-day moving average is $125.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.68. Insmed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.39 and a twelve month high of $212.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative net margin of 144.44% and a negative return on equity of 130.11%. The company had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 229.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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