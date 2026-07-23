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Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. $ACRS

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Aclaris Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Monashee Investment Management LLC opened a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics, buying 500,000 shares worth about $1.88 million in the first quarter.
  • Aclaris has heavy institutional ownership, with hedge funds and other institutional investors holding 98.34% of the stock; several firms, including JPMorgan and Invesco, recently added shares.
  • The biotech company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of -$0.15 versus a -$0.16 estimate and revenue of $2.0 million versus $1.32 million expected, while analysts currently maintain a Buy consensus and a $11.50 target price.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of Aclaris Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,576 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 134,784 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 409.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,079 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.88. The company's fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $784.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 832.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: ACRS is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel small‐molecule therapies for dermatologic diseases and related rare disorders. The company's pipeline includes several product candidates designed to address chronic inflammatory skin conditions and non‐melanoma skin lesions. Lead programs include ATI‐50002, a topical agent in late‐stage development for molluscum contagiosum removal; ATI‐50003 for common wart resolution; ATI‐1501, an oral JAK1/2 inhibitor targeting pruritic disorders; and ATI‐450, an oral MK2 inhibitor for inflammatory indications.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Aclaris leverages proprietary chemistry platforms and translational research capabilities to advance multiple clinical and preclinical candidates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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