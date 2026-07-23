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Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 75,000 Navigator Holdings Ltd. $NVGS

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Navigator logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Monashee Investment Management opened a new position in Navigator Holdings, buying 75,000 shares worth about $1.45 million in the first quarter.
  • Institutional interest remains active, with several firms increasing stakes; hedge funds and other institutions now own about 18.95% of Navigator’s stock.
  • Navigator reported solid results and shareholder returns, beating earnings expectations for the latest quarter and paying a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, equal to a 1.3% annual yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the shipping company's stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Navigator as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 16.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,756 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 76,287 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Navigator by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,885 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 674.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,843 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 74,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,677,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,438 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Oeyvind Lindeman sold 6,259 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $135,820.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Schroder sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $590,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $118,150. This trade represents a 83.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Navigator from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Navigator from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Navigator from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Navigator

Navigator Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $21.09 on Thursday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $140.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.35 million. Navigator had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 7.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Navigator's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

About Navigator

(Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is a global shipping company specializing in the seaborne transportation of liquefied gases. The company's fleet is purpose-built to carry a range of petrochemical gases, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), ethylene, propylene and ammonia. Navigator's vessels are designed to meet the stringent safety and environmental standards required for handling pressurized and refrigerated gases, offering flexible capacity to customers across the energy and chemical sectors.

Navigator operates one of the largest and most modern fleets of gas carriers in the industry, with vessels ranging from fully pressurized gas carriers to specialized very large ethane carriers (VLECs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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