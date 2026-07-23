Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000. AST SpaceMobile accounts for about 2.0% of Monashee Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company's stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 923 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, New Street Research set a $106.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AST SpaceMobile

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,300,865.26. This trade represents a 25.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 45,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,297,342.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 503,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,244,498.39. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 105,809 shares of company stock worth $9,748,492 over the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key AST SpaceMobile News

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 2.2%

ASTS opened at $61.95 on Thursday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 18.47 and a quick ratio of 18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 2.69. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.98.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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