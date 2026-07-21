Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,677 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,372 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company's stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $794,000. Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $603,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 141,401 shares of the company's stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International's payout ratio is presently 99.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. BTIG Research began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Mondelez International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

See Also

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