Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,458,056 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 106,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.66% of Mondelez International worth $487,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mondelez International alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company's stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 26,263 shares of the company's stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,519 shares of the company's stock worth $36,924,000 after purchasing an additional 71,667 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Freedom Capital cut shares of Mondelez International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.00. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.Mondelez International's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.50%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mondelez International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mondelez International wasn't on the list.

While Mondelez International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here