Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Bought by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,500 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 414,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 252,700 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 97,522 shares of the company's stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 50,562 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $970,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Mondelez International by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,006,627 shares of the company's stock worth $215,677,000 after buying an additional 1,166,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,629,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Freedom Capital downgraded Mondelez International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.50%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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