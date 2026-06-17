Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Purchased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923,192 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 169,761 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $49,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 13,854 shares of the company's stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the company's stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company's stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's payout ratio is currently 99.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mondelez International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

See Also

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