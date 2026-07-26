Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131,640 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 103,778 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Mondelez International worth $65,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,173,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $244,000. DJE Kapital AG grew its stake in Mondelez International by 29.2% in the first quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 127,500 shares of the company's stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 43.6% in the first quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgepath Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.8%

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $70.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Freedom Capital downgraded Mondelez International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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