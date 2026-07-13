Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,736 shares of the company's stock after selling 227,512 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company's stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 26,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,924,000 after purchasing an additional 71,667 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4,470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, May 29th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.05.

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Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $58.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio is presently 99.50%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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