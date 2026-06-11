Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,935 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,610 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $48,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 26,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,924,000 after buying an additional 71,667 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4,470.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 144.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mondelez International Stock Up 2.0%

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.18 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.The business had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's payout ratio is presently 99.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.05.

Read Our Latest Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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