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Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Mondelez International logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its Mondelez stake by 20.7% in Q1, selling 17,907 shares and leaving it with 68,571 shares valued at about $3.95 million.
  • Mondelez reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings and revenue, posting $0.67 EPS versus $0.61 expected and $10.08 billion in revenue versus $9.75 billion expected, with revenue up 8.2% year over year.
  • The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, or $2.00 annualized, for a 3.3% yield, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.44.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Mondelez International.

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,571 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,907 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,283,829 shares of the company's stock worth $7,013,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 86,943,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,681,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,217,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,325,625,000 after purchasing an additional 908,076 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,366,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,011,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,811 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,298,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,570,182,000 after purchasing an additional 108,179 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.00. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio is 99.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut Mondelez International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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