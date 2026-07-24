Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,918 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,968 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up about 1.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 414,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 252,700 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 97,522 shares of the company's stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 50,562 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,006,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,677,000 after buying an additional 1,166,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 101,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 54,066 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Mondelez International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $70.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International's payout ratio is currently 99.50%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Further Reading

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