Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955,748 shares of the company's stock after selling 130,071 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $51,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 13.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 26,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 15.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,924,000 after purchasing an additional 71,667 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4,470.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 144.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Key Headlines Impacting Mondelez International

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.37. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International's payout ratio is presently 99.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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