Moneco Advisors LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Moneco Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 4,122 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 225 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 249,459 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $164,665,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,772,000. Finally, Tepp RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Tepp RIA LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.83, for a total transaction of $4,769,642.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $251,641.62. The trade was a 94.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total value of $36,471,323.70. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,728 shares of company stock valued at $96,925,217. Insiders own 13.53% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $610.26 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.26 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $617.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.The company had revenue of $56.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $810.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $840.19.

Read Our Latest Report on META

Key Meta Platforms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Meta launched a standalone “Forum” app for Facebook Groups, signaling a new product push that could deepen user engagement and add pressure to competitors like Reddit. Meta quietly launches a new Reddit-like app called Forum

Meta launched a standalone “Forum” app for Facebook Groups, signaling a new product push that could deepen user engagement and add pressure to competitors like Reddit. Positive Sentiment: Meta is cutting jobs and shifting resources toward AI, which investors may view as an efficiency move that supports long-term profit margins and keeps the company focused on its biggest growth area. Meta Cuts 8,000 Jobs, Boosts AI Team: What This Means for Employees

Meta is cutting jobs and shifting resources toward AI, which investors may view as an efficiency move that supports long-term profit margins and keeps the company focused on its biggest growth area. Neutral Sentiment: Meta also settled a school-district lawsuit over alleged social media addiction harms, removing one legal overhang, though the broader regulatory and litigation risk around its platforms remains. Texas sues Meta, WhatsApp over encryption privacy claims

Meta also settled a school-district lawsuit over alleged social media addiction harms, removing one legal overhang, though the broader regulatory and litigation risk around its platforms remains. Neutral Sentiment: Other headlines around Meta’s dual-class control structure, insider share sales, and broader AI spending debate are adding to the narrative, but they are less likely to drive the stock on their own than the new app launch and workforce reshaping.

Other headlines around Meta’s dual-class control structure, insider share sales, and broader AI spending debate are adding to the narrative, but they are less likely to drive the stock on their own than the new app launch and workforce reshaping. Negative Sentiment: The Texas attorney general’s lawsuit against Meta and WhatsApp over encryption and privacy claims adds another legal risk for investors to monitor. Google, Meta, TikTok face EU consumer complaints about handling of financial scams

The Texas attorney general’s lawsuit against Meta and WhatsApp over encryption and privacy claims adds another legal risk for investors to monitor. Negative Sentiment: Competition concerns are also in focus after Meta’s Forum app appeared to pressure Reddit shares, reinforcing worries that Meta’s scale lets it copy or crowd out rival social platforms.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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