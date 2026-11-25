State Street Corp decreased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,130,914 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,737,194 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.65% of MongoDB worth $742,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in MongoDB by 1,318.0% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,077,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,713,000 after buying an additional 1,001,740 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 21.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,063,195 shares of the company's stock worth $370,411,000 after buying an additional 189,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 555,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 376,447 shares of the company's stock worth $92,143,000 after acquiring an additional 56,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,992 shares of the company's stock worth $91,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $460.00 target price on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $461.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB opened at $308.50 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $215.68 and a one year high of $473.10. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $355.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.28. MongoDB had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $771.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. MongoDB's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its Q3 2027 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.390-6.580 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.50 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Hope Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.92, for a total transaction of $375,920.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,648,309.92. This represents a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,200. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 42,740 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,213 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Recent MongoDB Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about MDB:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks added MDB to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth-stocks list, a favorable signal for investors focused on the company’s growth outlook. Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 24th

Zacks added MDB to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth-stocks list, a favorable signal for investors focused on the company’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A law firm solicited shareholders to discuss possible fiduciary-duty claims involving insiders. The notice is an invitation to investigate, not evidence that wrongdoing occurred. Shareholder rights notice

A law firm solicited shareholders to discuss possible fiduciary-duty claims involving insiders. The notice is an invitation to investigate, not evidence that wrongdoing occurred. Negative Sentiment: MongoDB was reported to have declined more than the broader market in the latest session, indicating relative weakness, although the article gave no company-specific reason for the move. MongoDB declines more than market

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc. develops database software and related services for businesses and developers. Its core product, MongoDB, is a document database designed to store and manage data in a flexible format for applications across a range of industries and use cases. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a managed cloud database service available across major cloud platforms, as well as software that customers can deploy in their own environments. MongoDB also provides tools and services for application development, database management, security, and data operations.

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