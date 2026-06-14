MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Stock Position Raised by Clear Street Group Inc.

Clear Street Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,594 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc.'s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD grew its position in MongoDB by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 1,669 shares of the company's stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 419 shares of the company's stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total transaction of $15,326,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 161,762 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,727.92. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $390,450.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,107.69. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 116,616 shares of company stock worth $41,956,174 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $396.39.

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MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $342.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of -926.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1,236.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $296.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.86. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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