Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,163,000. SurgoCap Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,443,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $976,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,648 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,264,367 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $688,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,924,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $423.00 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $397.03 and its 200 day moving average is $352.69. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $206.20 and a fifty-two week high of $450.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 3,496 shares of company stock worth $229,407 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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