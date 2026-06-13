Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in eToro Group Ltd. $ETOR

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in eToro Group by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of eToro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of eToro Group by 194.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of eToro Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of eToro Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other eToro Group news, Director Shalev Eddy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $4,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 296,779 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,101.54. This represents a 25.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hedva Ber sold 55,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,311,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $865,654. The trade was a 72.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

eToro Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ETOR opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 16.12. eToro Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $68.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter. eToro Group had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm's revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eToro Group Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETOR shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of eToro Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of eToro Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of eToro Group in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of eToro Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of eToro Group in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETOR

About eToro Group

eToro Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ETOR is a global multi-asset brokerage company known for its social trading platform. The company enables individual and institutional investors to trade and invest in a broad range of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. eToro’s platform integrates a user-friendly interface with advanced trading tools, catering to both novice and experienced market participants.

A distinguishing feature of eToro’s offering is its CopyTrader™ functionality, which allows users to replicate the trades of selected investors on the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR - Free Report).

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