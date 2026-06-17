Monolith Management Ltd Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Monolith Management Ltd decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,679 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,853 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 10.1% of Monolith Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Monolith Management Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $26,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $75,260.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,040. This represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $304,667 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $426.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $400.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $206.20 and a one year high of $450.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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