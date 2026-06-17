Monolith Management Ltd Has $43.95 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Monolith Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,570 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 20,285 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up about 16.5% of Monolith Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Monolith Management Ltd's holdings in Synopsys were worth $43,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 55,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11,016.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,462 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Synopsys

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Synopsys announced a collaboration with Murata Manufacturing that expands access to Murata simulation models through Synopsys/Ansys electromagnetic and thermal analysis tools, which could support broader product adoption and reinforce Synopsys’ software ecosystem. Murata Collaborates with Synopsys to Provide Simulation Models Through Ansys Electromagnetic and Thermal Analysis Tools

Synopsys announced a collaboration with Murata Manufacturing that expands access to Murata simulation models through Synopsys/Ansys electromagnetic and thermal analysis tools, which could support broader product adoption and reinforce Synopsys’ software ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: A DCF-based valuation article said SNPS appears “fairly valued” at about $394, suggesting the stock may not be dramatically undervalued despite recent weakness. SNPS Fairly Valued by DCF at $394

A DCF-based valuation article said SNPS appears “fairly valued” at about $394, suggesting the stock may not be dramatically undervalued despite recent weakness. Negative Sentiment: CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares for about $6.7 million, and CFO Shelagh Glaser also sold 3,394 shares for about $1.5 million. Both transactions were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, which makes them less alarming, but insider selling can still pressure sentiment. Top Synopsys Executive Makes Major Move With Insider Stock Sale

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synopsys from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price objective on Synopsys and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $563.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $448.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business's 50 day moving average price is $475.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.46. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.18 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The company has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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