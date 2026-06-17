Monolith Management Ltd Invests $7.31 Million in AXT Inc $AXTI

Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 447,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. AXT comprises 2.7% of Monolith Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Monolith Management Ltd owned approximately 0.81% of AXT as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 293,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company's stock.

AXT Trading Down 16.0%

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.12 and a beta of 1.80. AXT Inc has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $143.16.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.22 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. AXT has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AXT Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,245,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,405,929.19. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 123,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $14,007,701.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,149,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $243,606,574.89. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,131 shares of company stock valued at $26,152,036. Insiders own 5.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AXT from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of AXT to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Northland Securities set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $8.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXTI

AXT Profile

AXT, Inc NASDAQ: AXTI is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

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