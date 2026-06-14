Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,802 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 242,740 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 1.26% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $548,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,591,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,180,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,979,610,000 after buying an additional 45,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,248,436,000 after buying an additional 44,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $794,723,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 892.3%

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $1,577.32 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,510.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,208.07. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.68 and a twelve month high of $1,714.09. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The company's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total value of $19,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,953.92. This trade represents a 68.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total value of $1,609,278.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,786 shares in the company, valued at $7,595,669.16. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,073 shares of company stock worth $160,875,958. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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