Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 202.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,041 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $18,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eileen Wynne sold 335 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.68, for a total transaction of $530,197.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,758.76. This trade represents a 24.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,769,463.45. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 113,073 shares of company stock valued at $160,875,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

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Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,652.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,454.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,182.46. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.00 and a 1 year high of $1,714.09. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 119.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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