Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,767 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $168,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MPWR alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,719.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,855,476,000 after buying an additional 1,993,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,656,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,300,345,000 after acquiring an additional 295,556 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $635,770,000 after acquiring an additional 253,653 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 604,802 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $548,168,000 after purchasing an additional 242,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,860.00 to $1,700.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,657.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,680.00, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,384,000. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.61, for a total value of $40,548.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,999.89. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,370 shares of company stock worth $112,702,503. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,333.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.71. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,461.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,301.85. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $704.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.68%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monolithic Power Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monolithic Power Systems wasn't on the list.

While Monolithic Power Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here