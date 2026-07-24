Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Stake Lessened by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,965 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock opened at $1,397.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,465.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,301.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $702.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $12,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 144,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,170,600. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total value of $19,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,953.92. The trade was a 68.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 69,370 shares of company stock valued at $112,702,503 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,657.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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